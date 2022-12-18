Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) PT Lowered to €620.00

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €690.00 ($726.32) to €620.00 ($652.63) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PPRUY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Kering from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Kering from €715.00 ($752.63) to €690.00 ($726.32) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Kering from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kering from €700.00 ($736.84) to €520.00 ($547.37) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Kering from €900.00 ($947.37) to €610.00 ($642.11) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $679.11.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average is $51.84. Kering has a 52-week low of $41.30 and a 52-week high of $84.02.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

