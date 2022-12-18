Contrasting Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Net Lease and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $391.23 million 3.49 $11.37 million N/A N/A Corporate Office Properties Trust $664.45 million 4.33 $76.54 million $1.20 21.33

Corporate Office Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Global Net Lease.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

72.1% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease 5.59% 1.40% 0.54% Corporate Office Properties Trust 18.17% 6.24% 2.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Global Net Lease and Corporate Office Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 1 1 0 2.50 Corporate Office Properties Trust 1 2 2 0 2.20

Global Net Lease currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.78%. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $26.80, indicating a potential upside of 4.69%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Dividends

Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 91.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats Global Net Lease on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (Regional Office Properties). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

