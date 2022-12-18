LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) versus Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) Financial Review

Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT – Get Rating) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and LogicMark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A N/A LogicMark -88.42% -43.92% -37.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of LogicMark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Biomedical Technologies $120,000.00 29.54 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A LogicMark $10.02 million 0.49 -$11.71 million N/A N/A

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and LogicMark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LogicMark.

Volatility & Risk

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicMark has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Advanced Biomedical Technologies and LogicMark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Advanced Biomedical Technologies beats LogicMark on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Biomedical Technologies

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, such as surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures. The company was formerly known as Geostar Mineral Corporation and changed its name to Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. in March 2009. Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, LogicMark LLC, manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems sold through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

