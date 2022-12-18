Critical Analysis: Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) & LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK)

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) and Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LogicMark and Advanced Biomedical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $10.02 million 0.49 -$11.71 million N/A N/A Advanced Biomedical Technologies $120,000.00 29.54 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares LogicMark and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LogicMark.

Profitability

This table compares LogicMark and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -88.42% -43.92% -37.13% Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of LogicMark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

LogicMark has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advanced Biomedical Technologies beats LogicMark on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, LogicMark LLC, manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems sold through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Advanced Biomedical Technologies

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, such as surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures. The company was formerly known as Geostar Mineral Corporation and changed its name to Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. in March 2009. Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

