Brokerages Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Price Target at C$13.04

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAV. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,213,564 shares in the company, valued at C$12,742,422.

Advantage Energy Stock Down 7.8 %

Advantage Energy Company Profile

AAV opened at C$9.93 on Thursday. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.98 and a 1-year high of C$12.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 3.34.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

