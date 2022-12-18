Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives $41.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.22.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,681 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 605.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,323,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,584,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.5 %

HWM stock opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

