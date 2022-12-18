Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives $46.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Carrier Global Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 139.7% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,917,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Carrier Global by 83.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,250,000 after acquiring an additional 514,247 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,508,000 after buying an additional 472,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $41.75 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $54.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 14.49%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

