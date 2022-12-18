Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives $46.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE CARR opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.39. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 27.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 78.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.