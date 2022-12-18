Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives $41.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on HWM. Vertical Research decreased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $38.13 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

