Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives C$13.04 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.04.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAV shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, September 19th. CIBC increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advantage Energy

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,213,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,742,422.

Advantage Energy Stock Down 7.8 %

About Advantage Energy

AAV stock opened at C$9.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.51. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.19.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Featured Stories

