Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Receives $41.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.60.

Separately, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Daimler Truck from €36.00 ($37.89) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

Daimler Truck Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DTRUY stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. Daimler Truck has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.