Brokerages Set Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Price Target at $5.38

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.38.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRAB shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Grab Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of GRAB opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $7.64.
About Grab
Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
