Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives $5.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRAB. Barclays began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Grab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,390,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Grab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.19 on Thursday. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

