Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT at $13.38

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.