Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT at $13.38

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEGXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

