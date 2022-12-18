Analysts Set Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Target Price at $15.29

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LAZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities cut Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

LAZR stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.50. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.76% and a negative net margin of 894.68%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng acquired 9,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $67,108.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,982.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,345 shares of company stock valued at $336,868 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $48,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

