Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives $15.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities cut Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.76% and a negative net margin of 894.68%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng purchased 9,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,108.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,982.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng purchased 9,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $67,108.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,982.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 37,345 shares of company stock worth $336,868. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

