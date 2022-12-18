Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives $27.26 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.95.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Affirm from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Affirm Price Performance

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.75. Affirm has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $246,685.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Affirm by 2,007.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 48.8% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

