Brokerages Set Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Target Price at $0.96

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.96.

BNDSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Banco de Sabadell to €0.85 ($0.89) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.05) to €1.10 ($1.16) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.05) to €1.05 ($1.11) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.95) to €0.95 ($1.00) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €1.04 ($1.09) to €1.10 ($1.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

BNDSF opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

