Analysts Set Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Target Price at $0.96

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BNDSF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.05) to €1.05 ($1.11) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.95) to €0.95 ($1.00) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Banco de Sabadell to €0.85 ($0.89) in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €1.04 ($1.09) to €1.10 ($1.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.05) to €1.10 ($1.16) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

BNDSF stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

