SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.27.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 71.63% and a negative net margin of 38.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

