SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Trading Down 4.7 %
NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.27.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 71.63% and a negative net margin of 38.92%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SemiLEDs (LEDS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.