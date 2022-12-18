StockNews.com Upgrades Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) to Strong-Buy

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $168.35 on Friday. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $159.00 and a 1-year high of $244.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.55.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.71). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 24.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

