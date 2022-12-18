StockNews.com Downgrades QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Hold

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $114.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.84.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 121,705 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 29,107 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.