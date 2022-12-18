StockNews.com Downgrades QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Hold

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOMGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $114.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 121,705 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 29,107 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

