StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.68. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $17.77.

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

