Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

PLX stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 million.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.