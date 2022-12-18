SAP (NYSE:SAP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAP. Oddo Bhf downgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SAP from €122.00 ($128.42) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SAP from €95.00 ($100.00) to €100.00 ($105.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SAP from €130.00 ($136.84) to €135.00 ($142.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.73.

SAP Price Performance

NYSE:SAP opened at $105.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.82. The company has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.13. SAP has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $141.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. SAP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.0% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 14.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 5.2% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 7.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

