StockNews.com Downgrades Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to Hold

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Sasol Stock Down 1.5 %

SSL stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Sasol has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $28.36.

Get Sasol alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sasol

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sasol by 8.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol during the first quarter worth $230,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Sasol during the first quarter worth $595,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sasol by 40.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sasol by 16.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 17,528 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.