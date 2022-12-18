StockNews.com Upgrades Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Buy

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

ATVI has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

ATVI opened at $76.08 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after buying an additional 5,605,802 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 319.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,733,000 after buying an additional 4,690,448 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $281,635,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

