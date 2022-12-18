Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

CORT opened at $20.09 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $101.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $260,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $639,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,733.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $260,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,958 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

