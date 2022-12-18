Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Short Interest Update

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballantyne Strong

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Ballantyne Strong worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

Ballantyne Strong Price Performance

Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.