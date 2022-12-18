M&T Bank Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,463 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 180% compared to the typical daily volume of 881 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $140.05 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.00.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 548.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.