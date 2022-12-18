Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,722,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $57.86 on Friday. Blackbaud has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -93.32, a P/E/G ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $261.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLKB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

