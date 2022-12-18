Short Interest in Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Decreases By 23.0%

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,900 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 261,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 334.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUFAF. Pareto Securities cut shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 100 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. Hufvudstaden AB has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42.

About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

Featured Stories

