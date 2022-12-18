CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Down 22.8% in November

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the November 15th total of 73,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $48,546.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 183,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $164,924.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,258.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $48,546.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,229.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,603 shares of company stock worth $343,375. 52.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 68,459 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 172,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

CAPL stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $810.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

