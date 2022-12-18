Short Interest in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Declines By 22.9%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the November 15th total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $55,518.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $883,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $55,518.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $198,196.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,934 shares of company stock worth $1,695,983. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000.
Five9 stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. Five9 has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $144.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
