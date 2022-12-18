Short Interest in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Declines By 22.9%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the November 15th total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $55,518.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $883,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $55,518.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $198,196.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,934 shares of company stock worth $1,695,983. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Five9 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.77.

Five9 stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. Five9 has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $144.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.