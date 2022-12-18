Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Short Interest Up 13.8% in November

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,800 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the November 15th total of 228,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 129.9 days.

Fanuc Stock Down 0.3 %

FANUF opened at 153.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 142.52 and a 200 day moving average of 153.16. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of 127.00 and a fifty-two week high of 221.08.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Fanuc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.