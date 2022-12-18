Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Short Interest Up 13.8% in November

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,800 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the November 15th total of 228,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 129.9 days.
Fanuc Stock Down 0.3 %
FANUF opened at 153.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 142.52 and a 200 day moving average of 153.16. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of 127.00 and a fifty-two week high of 221.08.
Fanuc Company Profile
