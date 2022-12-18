Gold Fields Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 5,190 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 76% compared to the average volume of 2,949 put options.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 26.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of GFI opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
