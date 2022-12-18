Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Update

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,100 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the November 15th total of 275,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 358,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Draganfly Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Draganfly stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Draganfly has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $136.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Draganfly

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPRO. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Draganfly during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Draganfly by 2,128.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 70,245 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Draganfly during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Draganfly

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Draganfly in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

