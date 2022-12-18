Traders Buy High Volume of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 243,258 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 44% compared to the average volume of 169,508 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,911,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,529,000 after buying an additional 12,805,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 52,942.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,322,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,737,000 after buying an additional 11,300,671 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 283.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,861,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,782,000 after buying an additional 10,606,587 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15,552,456.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,864,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,704,000 after buying an additional 8,864,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,984.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,871,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,582,000 after buying an additional 6,542,069 shares during the last quarter.

XLF stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

