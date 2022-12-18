5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FPLSF. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of 5N Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus Stock Performance

Shares of FPLSF stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.49.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.