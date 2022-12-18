Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 10,001 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 103% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,916 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Sabre stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.78. Sabre has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

