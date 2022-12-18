Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Update

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,670,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the November 15th total of 12,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 172.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gerdau during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Gerdau during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGB stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96.

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 30.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Gerdau will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.404 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.45%.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company in the Americas. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. It provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

