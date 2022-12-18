Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,425,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Indoor Harvest Price Performance

OTCMKTS:INQD opened at $0.01 on Friday. Indoor Harvest has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get Indoor Harvest alerts:

Indoor Harvest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Indoor Harvest Corp. focuses on providing production platforms, mechanical systems, and complete custom designed build outs for controlled environment agriculture and building integrated agriculture for the cannabis industry. The company also provides consulting and other services. Indoor Harvest Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Indoor Harvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indoor Harvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.