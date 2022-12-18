Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,425,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Indoor Harvest Price Performance
OTCMKTS:INQD opened at $0.01 on Friday. Indoor Harvest has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
Indoor Harvest Company Profile
