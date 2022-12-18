GSK (LON:GSK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

GSK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.40) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($18.10) price target on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.23) to GBX 1,550 ($19.02) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($19.63) price target on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($17.54) price objective on GSK in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,579.50 ($19.38).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,428 ($17.52) on Thursday. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.38). The company has a market cap of £58.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,310.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,399.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,501.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. GSK’s payout ratio is 79.13%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($16.24) per share, with a total value of £42,632.80 ($52,303.77).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

