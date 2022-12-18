Volution Group (LON:FAN) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 460 ($5.64) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Volution Group alerts:

Volution Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Volution Group stock opened at GBX 338.50 ($4.15) on Wednesday. Volution Group has a 1 year low of GBX 270 ($3.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 564.16 ($6.92). The firm has a market cap of £668.95 million and a PE ratio of 1,880.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 334.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 347.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Volution Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This is an increase from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

In other news, insider Ronnie George sold 21,535 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($3.99), for a total transaction of £69,988.75 ($85,865.23).

About Volution Group

(Get Rating)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.