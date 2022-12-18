National Grid (LON:NG.L) PT Set at GBX 1,150 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

National Grid (LON:NG.L – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,150 ($14.11) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,070 ($13.13) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 960 ($11.78) price target on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,150 ($14.11) price target on National Grid in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,020 ($12.51) price target on National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.42 billion and a PE ratio of 29.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,173.78. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 880.60 ($10.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,235.49 ($15.16).

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

