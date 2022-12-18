Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,200 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($39.26) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.51) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,800 ($34.35) to GBX 2,900 ($35.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($40.49) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.94) target price on Shell in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,200 ($39.26) target price on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,957.20 ($36.28).

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,243 ($27.52) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £158.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,350.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,257.08. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.49) and a one year high of GBX 2,557 ($31.37).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

