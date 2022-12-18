Tesco (LON:TSCO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tesco from GBX 325 ($3.99) to GBX 310 ($3.80) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesco to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 260 ($3.19) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 270 ($3.31) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 298 ($3.66).

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 222.30 ($2.73) on Wednesday. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 194.35 ($2.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,852.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 221.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 239.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.83%.

In related news, insider Ken Murphy purchased 24,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £49,678.08 ($60,947.22). In other news, insider Bertrand Bodson purchased 12,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £24,991.55 ($30,660.72). Also, insider Ken Murphy acquired 24,352 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £49,678.08 ($60,947.22). In the last three months, insiders bought 53,758 shares of company stock worth $11,425,308.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

