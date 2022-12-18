Whitbread (LON:WTB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WTB. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($42.94) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.07) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($38.03) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.91) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,735 ($45.82).
Whitbread Stock Performance
Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 2,602 ($31.92) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.65. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,566.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,572.50.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
