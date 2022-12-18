Whitbread (LON:WTB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WTB. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($42.94) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.07) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($38.03) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.91) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,735 ($45.82).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Stock Performance

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 2,602 ($31.92) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.65. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,566.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,572.50.

Whitbread Cuts Dividend

Whitbread Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

(Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.