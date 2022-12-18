Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €15.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($15.79) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EVK. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($24.21) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($29.47) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.10 ($20.11) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($29.47) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

EVK opened at €17.73 ($18.66) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.76. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($28.19) and a one year high of €32.97 ($34.71).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.